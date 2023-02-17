ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Premier League 2023 | Holders Gujarat Titans to play Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 31

February 17, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the BCCI, a total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

PTI

Gujarat Titans players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2022 final. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play four-time winners Chennai Super Kings to begin the upcoming Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, won the title in their debut season last year.

According to the schedule announced by the BCCI on February 17, 2023, there will be a total of 52 round-robin matches.

The first double-header of the season will see Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants facing Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1.

While the weekdays will feature one match, double headers are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday.

The league matches end on May 21, with a tie between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Titans in Bengaluru.

After staging the league across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play seven home games and as many away matches respectively in the league stage.

The IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM and the evening matches beginning at 07:30 in the evening.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home matches in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and their last two home games in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the play-offs and final will be announced later. The summit clash will be played on May 28.

