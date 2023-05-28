IPL 2023 final: GT vs CSK | Rain delays toss in final between Chennai and Gujarat

May 28, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The toss for the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was delayed due to heavy downpour in Ahmedabad on May 28 It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

But the intensity of downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers, were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands.

Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.

The match could be pushed to a reserve day — the next day that is — if even a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 11:56PM local time.

Additionally, no overs would be lost if the game starts by 9:40PM local time.

As per the rules, if the IPL final is affected by rains or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day which is treated as a reserve day.

But if the reserve day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends at the first position after the league round, wins the title.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings had finished second with 17 points.

