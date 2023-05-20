ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: DC vs CSK | Chennai wins toss; opts to bat against Delhi

May 20, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

A win will take CSK closer to a top-two finish but a loss will force them to depend on results of the other remaining games

PTI

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner with Chennai super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2023 match in New Delhi on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match in New Delhi on May 20.

CSK's XI remained unchanged, while DC brought in Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya. Ishant Sharma is not in the lineup for this game while Prithvi Shaw, who slammed 54 off 38 balls in their last outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, is one of the impact substitutes.

A win will take CSK closer to a top-two finish but a loss will force them to depend on results of the other remaining games amid an intense race to the play-offs.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

