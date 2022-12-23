ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Premier League 2023 auction | Sam Curran sold to PBKS, CSK takes Ben Stokes

December 23, 2022 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Kane Williamson became the first player to be picked up in the auction by Gujarat Titans.

The Hindu Bureau

England’s Ben Stokes was picked by Chennai Super Kings and Sam Curran became the expensive player and was sold to Punjab Kings.

England all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction, in Kochi on December 23, 2022.

Sam Curran surpassed Chris Morris (2021) for ₹16.25 crore. Cameroon Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore. Another England all-rounder Ben Stokes equalled Morris’ mark as Chennai Super Kings roped him in. Ben Stokes might be a potential successor to M.S. Dhoni who could be playing his last season in front of the Chepauk crowd.

An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

In the end, it was Punkab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earner, fetching Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.

Kane Williamson became the first player to be picked up in the auction. Defending champion Gujarat Titans bought the New Zealand batter at his base price of ₹2 crore.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching Rs 16.25 crore from CSK who pipped Kolkata Knight Riders in another intense bidding war.

England players were in demand as batter Harry Brook earned a Rs 13.25 crore winning from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Brook, who struck three hundreds in as many games and set new record for most runs by an England batter in a Test series in Pakistan, started at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

The bidding for Brook was mainly between SRH and Rajasthan Royals.

India international Mayank Agarwal was also bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.25 crore. His base price was set at ₹1 crore.

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane was sold at his base price of Rs 50 lakh to Chennai Supper Kings, the only bidder for the player.

South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw and Bangladesh al-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan went unsold.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.75 crore. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

