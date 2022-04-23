IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Sunrisers win toss, opt to bowl
Both teams fielded unchanged playing eleven
Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
