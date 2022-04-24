IPL 2022, MI vs LSG | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Super Giants
MI are playing an unchanged side, while LSG replaced injured pacer Avesh Khan with rookie Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Sunday.
MI are playing an unchanged side, while LSG replaced injured pacer Avesh Khan with rookie Mohsin Khan.
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.