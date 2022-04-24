IPL 2022, MI vs LSG | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Super Giants

MI are playing an unchanged side, while LSG replaced injured pacer Avesh Khan with rookie Mohsin Khan

In the previous encounter between the two sides, KL Rahul scored a century as LSG defeated Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, on April 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Sunday.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.