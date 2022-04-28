IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians rope in Kumar Kartikeya Singh for injured Arshad Khan

PTI April 28, 2022 16:41 IST

Representing Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, he has so far played eight T20s and has picked up nine wickets

Mumbai Indians have roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd. Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. "The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of ₹20 lakh," the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday. Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively. Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team. Mumbai Indians, who have suffered eight losses on the trot, are out of contention for a playoff berth. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



