IPL 2022: KKR vs DC | Knight Riders opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals
KKR have gone with an unchanged side while Khaleel Ahmed replaced Anrich Nortje for the Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday.
KKR have gone with an unchanged side while Khaleel Ahmed replaced Anrich Nortje in the Capitals' playing XI.
After waylaying Mumbai Indians in its opening match, Delhi Capitals has flattered to deceive against debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants .The Capitals failed to chase a middling target against the Titans while against the Giants they slipped badly after a Prithvi Shaw super show.
As current table-toppers, the Knight Riders go into the match as the favourite.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.