Indian Premier League 2022 | Hasaranga's 4/20 helps RCB beat KKR by three wickets

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 31, 2022 01:02 IST

Hasaranga, supported by the pace trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25), restricted KKR for 128

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters overcame some nervy moments after leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his way to a four-wicket haul to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring IPL match here on Wednesday.

Hasaranga lived up to his ₹10.75 crore price tag as his four-wicket burst helped RCB dismiss KKR for 128.

The Sri Lankan was ably supported by the pace trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl at DY Patil Stadium here.

In reply, Sherfane Rutherford (28), David Willey (18) and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) played crucial innings as RCB survived some anxious moments before overhauling the target, scoring 132 for 7 in 19.2 overs after Tim Southee (3/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/16) blew away their top-order.

Yadav and Southee troubled the top-order batters with their pace and bounce, leaving RCB at 17 for 3 at one stage.

While Anuj Rawat (0) got a thick outside edge off Umesh, Faf Du Plessis (5) got a leading edge to the point fielder and Virat Kohli (12) paid the price for playing away from the body.

Willey and Rutherford then tried to rebuild the chase with a 45-run stand but Sunil Narine broke the partnership in the 11th over as he had the former caught at midwicket.

Coming to the crease, Shahbaz pulled Andre Russell for two maximums as RCB amassed 15 runs to ease the pressure.

Needing 36 off 30 balls, Shahbaz hit another six off Chakravarthy before being deceived by the bowler as RCB slumped to 101 for 5.

With pressure mounting, Rutherford went for a slog only to be caught behind off Southee.

Needing 17 off last two overs, Harshal Patel smashed two fours, while Dinesh Karthik (14 not out) blasted a six and a four in the first two balls of the last over to take the team home.

Earlier, KKR batters struggled with the extra bounce and went for shots too many despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

None of the batters could capitalise on the starts as KKR lost six wickets for 57 runs to slip from 44 for 3 to 101 for 9 in 14.3 overs.

Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was the highest scorer for KKR with a 18-ball 25, while Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) added 27 runs, the fourth-highest for the 10th wicket in IPL history, to provide some respectability to the total.

Venkatesh Iyer was the first to be dismissed with Akash Deep striking on his first delivery, while Ajinkya Rahane's shaky start ended when he was holed out in the fifth over off Siraj as KKR slipped to 32 for 2.

Nitish Rana too perished quickly with David Willey producing a stunning catch as KKR slipped to 44 for 3 in the first six overs.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then paid the price for an irresponsible shot, hitting straight to Du Plessis at long-on for Hasaranga's first wicket.

Despite the match situation, West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine went for his shots, sending Akash Deep across mid-off before top-edging him for a maximum.

However, Hasaranga came back to strike twice in two balls as KKR slumped to 67 for 6 in 9 overs.

While Narine ended up giving an easy catch to point fielder, Sheldon Jackson was cleaned up with a ripping googly.

Sam Billing, who survived an LBW appeal in his first ball, slammed a six before making his way back to the hut with a miscued pull which was comfortably held by Kohli at long-on.

Russell then smashed three sixes and a four before edging Patel to Karthik, while Tim Southee mistimed one to Du Plessis to become Hasaranga's fourth victim.