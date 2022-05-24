IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 | Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
No change in Rajasthan Royals team while Gujarat Titans made one change.
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier One at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Gujarat Titans brought in pacer Alzarri Joseph in place of Lockie Ferguson in the only change to their playing XI while Rajasthan Royals on the other hand fielded an unchanged side.
Teams
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
