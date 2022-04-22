Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Both the teams named unchanged playing XIs.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.