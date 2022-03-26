Indian Premier League 2022: CSK vs KKR | Kolkata wins toss, elects to bowl in IPL opener

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja with his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2022 match in Mumbai on March 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL

March 26, 2022 19:22 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time