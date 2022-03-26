Cricket

Indian Premier League 2022: CSK vs KKR | Kolkata wins toss, elects to bowl in IPL opener

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja with his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2022 match in Mumbai on March 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL
PTI Mumbai March 26, 2022 19:22 IST
Updated: March 26, 2022 20:02 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Iyer himself received their maiden KKR caps.

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time after iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished the captaincy after 12 seasons at the helm of the Chennai-based side.

The Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

