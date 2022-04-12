IPL 2022 | Batters have stopped taking risks against me: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 12, 2022 17:42 IST

Rashid has taken six wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.68

Rashid Khan has been steady without being extraordinary like previous years and the reason for that is the safety first approach by opposition batters during this edition of IPL, feels Gujarat Titans spinner.

But the 23-year-old, who is among the most sought-after leg-spinners in franchise cricket around the world, is not surprised and says it's just a matter of time.

"I'm happy with the way I'm bowling in this competition so far," Rashid said in a virtual media interaction here.

"I don't really focus on results, it's all about how I'm bowling. At the moment, my bowling is great. But it's about the opposition, they don't take that kind of risk against you which will allow you to take more wickets," Rashid said.

"But whenever there are enough opportunities as a bowler, I would be smart enough to get them out. So far I'm happy with my bowling, the pitching has been great," he added.

Always a slow-starter

Against his old team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, Rashid had decent figures of 1/28 as Gujarat suffered their first defeat after three wins, losing by eight wickets.

One shy of getting his 100th IPL scalp, Rashid said he's always been a slow starter in the IPL.

"If you look at the stats in IPL, I always have similar (slow) starts. I've always taken 5-6 wickets, not 12-13 in the first four-five games. It always remained the same. But definitely, I will try my best to keep improving. Definitely, there will be a time when I'll deliver that magic spell," he promised.

Rashid, who has played 80 matches across 2017-2022, said it's an unbelievable journey for him so far.

"Coming here from Afghanistan and playing all the games since my debut, it's been amazing. Five years back, I didn't even think of playing IPL. Nearing 100 (wickets), becoming vice-captain of Gujarat, it's massive. I'm so lucky and blessed." On being part of the leadership group by being the deputy to Hardik Pandya, Rashid said the best part is about having clarity about their individual roles.

"At times, you perform and at times you don't. The mindset is about giving 100 per cent that's more important than the result. We as a team are clear about it and everyone knows about their roles."

Fell short by 15-20 runs

Asked about their defeat against SRH, Rashid said they fell short for about 15-20 runs.

The Titans, who were asked to bat first, set a reasonable 163-run target but the Kane Williamson-led side secured a comprehensive win with five balls to spare.

"I felt like we fell short by 15-20 runs and could not capitalise on the start. They did well chasing under pressure and kept the run-rate going," Rashid added.

Gujarat Titans next face Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil on Thursday.