Indian Premier League 2021 | Where teams stand and who can make it to the playoffs

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an abrupt halt on May 4, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to suspend the season midway through the league stage amid COVID-19 surge.
The BCCI, in a statement, had said that it had unanimously decided to “postpone” the current season of the IPL with immediate effect.
With BCCI shifting the second half of the IPL 2021 was shifted to UAE, the second half of the tournament will start on September 19 and while the final will be on October 15.
Chennai Super Kings will be facing Mumbai Indians on September 19.
Delhi Capitals are standing on top of the table with 12 points (8 matches) followed by Chennai Super Kings and royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points (7 matches). Except for Delhi and Punjab Kings, all the other teams have played 7 matches each.
Limited spectators will be allowed into the stadiums. "This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to COVID-19 situation," an IPL statement said.
"Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the COVID protocols and UAE government regulations," it added.
It will be the first time since 2019 when the IPL will be played in front of an audience.
As usual, the top four teams will be entering the playoffs. The top two teams will be playing in Qualifier 1 on October 10. The winner will be entering the final. The third and fourth teams will be playing the eliminator on October 11. The winner will be playing in the Qualifier 2 against the losing team of the Qualifier 1 on October 13.
The standings are
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|12
|+0.547
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.263
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|10
|-0.171
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.062
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.190
|Punjab Kings
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.368
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.494
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-0.623
The complete schedule of the second-half of the Indian Premier League 2021
September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Dubai
September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi
September 21: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals -7:30PM - Dubai
September 22: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30PM - Dubai
September 23: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi
September 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Sharjah
September 25: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30PM - Abu Dhabi
September 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - 7:30PM - Sharjah
September 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30PM - Abu Dhabi
September 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30PM - Dubai
September 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30PM - Dubai
September 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30PM - Sharjah
September 28: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi
September 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30PM - Dubai
September 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Sharjah
October 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30PM - Dubai
October 2: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30PM - Sharjah
October 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi
October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - 3:30PM - Sharjah
October 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30PM - Dubai
October 4: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Dubai
October 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30PM - Sharjah
October 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi
October 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 3:30PM - Dubai
October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30PM - Sharjah
October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians- 3:30PM - Abu Dhabi
October 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30PM - Dubai
October 10: Qualifier 1 - 7:30PM - Dubai
October 11: Eliminator - 7:30PM - Sharjah
October 13: Qualifier 2 - 7:30PM - Sharjah
October 15: Final - 7:30PM - Dubai