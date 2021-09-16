Indian Premier League 2021 | Where teams stand and who can make it to the playoffs

Chennai Super Kings will be facing Mumbai Indians at Dubai on September 19.

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an abrupt halt on May 4, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to suspend the season midway through the league stage amid COVID-19 surge.

The BCCI, in a statement, had said that it had unanimously decided to “postpone” the current season of the IPL with immediate effect.

With BCCI shifting the second half of the IPL 2021 was shifted to UAE, the second half of the tournament will start on September 19 and while the final will be on October 15.

Delhi Capitals are standing on top of the table with 12 points (8 matches) followed by Chennai Super Kings and royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points (7 matches). Except for Delhi and Punjab Kings, all the other teams have played 7 matches each.

Limited spectators will be allowed into the stadiums. "This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to COVID-19 situation," an IPL statement said.

"Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the COVID protocols and UAE government regulations," it added.

It will be the first time since 2019 when the IPL will be played in front of an audience.

As usual, the top four teams will be entering the playoffs. The top two teams will be playing in Qualifier 1 on October 10. The winner will be entering the final. The third and fourth teams will be playing the eliminator on October 11. The winner will be playing in the Qualifier 2 against the losing team of the Qualifier 1 on October 13.

The standings are

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 +0.547 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 10 +1.263 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 -0.171 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 8 +0.062 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.190 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.368 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 4 -0.494 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 2 -0.623

The complete schedule of the second-half of the Indian Premier League 2021

September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Dubai

September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi

September 21: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals -7:30PM - Dubai

September 22: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30PM - Dubai

September 23: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi

September 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Sharjah

September 25: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30PM - Abu Dhabi

September 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - 7:30PM - Sharjah

September 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30PM - Abu Dhabi

September 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30PM - Dubai

September 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30PM - Dubai

September 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30PM - Sharjah

September 28: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi

September 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30PM - Dubai

September 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Sharjah

October 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30PM - Dubai

October 2: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30PM - Sharjah

October 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - 3:30PM - Sharjah

October 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30PM - Dubai

October 4: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30PM - Dubai

October 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30PM - Sharjah

October 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30PM - Abu Dhabi

October 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 3:30PM - Dubai

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30PM - Sharjah

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians- 3:30PM - Abu Dhabi

October 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30PM - Dubai

October 10: Qualifier 1 - 7:30PM - Dubai

October 11: Eliminator - 7:30PM - Sharjah

October 13: Qualifier 2 - 7:30PM - Sharjah

October 15: Final - 7:30PM - Dubai