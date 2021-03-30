Indian Premier League 2021 | Rishabh Pant appointed Delhi Capitals skipper

Shining star: Rishabh Pant, who has been in rollicking time form for India, has the full backing of the Delhi Capitals think-tank as he debuts as the team’s captain.

NEW DELHI

30 March 2021

The 23-year-old dashing wicketkeeper-batsman says its a dream comes true

Star India batsman Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday named captain of Delhi Capitals in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer for the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

Shreyas has been ruled out of the IPL after injuring his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

“Under Shreyas’ captaincy, our team reached newer heights, and he is going to be missed immensely. In his absence, the franchise has collectively picked Rishabh to lead the team this year,” DC Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Gandhi said in a release.

“While it has come under unfortunate circumstances, it is a tremendous opportunity for him to grow further. I wish him all the best in his new role.”

This will be 23-year-old Pant’s debut as IPL captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi’s State team in the past.

Ready to rock

“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled,” Pant said.

“I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals.”

Shreyas’ endorsement

Shreyas described Pant as the best player to lead the Delhi side.

“When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job,” he said.

“He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.”

Head coach Ricky Ponting said Pant’s success in the series against Australia and England will give him the confidence needed to take on the new role.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility,” the former Australian captain said.

“The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can’t wait for the season to get started.”

Fearless

Co-owner Parth Jindal said Pant embodies DC’s passionate and fearless brand of cricket.

“Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team.”

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in its first match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.

Delhi Capitals finished runner-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.