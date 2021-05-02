Indain Premier League 2021 | Hyderabad elects to bowl, Warner dropped

Sunrisers Hyderabad made three changes while Rajasthan Royals two in their playing XI.

Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

David Warner, who was removed from captaincy on Saturday, was dropped from the SRH playing XI, along with Jagadeesha Suchith and Siddarth Kaul. Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad came in their place.

For RR, Kartik Tyagi and Anuj Rawat replaced Jaydev Unadkat and Shivam Dube.

The Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(c/wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.