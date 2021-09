Indian Premier League 2021 | Rajasthan opts to bat, Hyderabad drops Warner and Pandey

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson. Twitter/@IPL

Dubai

27 September 2021 19:38 IST

Jaydev Unadkat, Evin Lewis and Chris Morris comes in for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who dropped their former skipper David Warner from their playing XI, in an IPL game here on Monday.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi, who is injured, and the South African duo of David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi made way for Jaydev Unadkat, Evin Lewis and Chris Morris in the Royals' playing XI.

Sunrisers have made four changes with Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Siddarth Kaul replacing Warner, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Khaleel Ahmed.

Advertising

Advertising

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.