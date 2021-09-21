Indian Premier League 2021 | Punjab wins toss, elects to bowl against Rajasthan

Punjab Kings have left out big-hitting Chris Gayle from the playing XI.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Punjab have left out big-hitting Chris Gayle, and included Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen as the four foreign players in the playing XI.

The Royals chose Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman as their four overseas players.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi.