Indian Premier League 2021 | Mumbai opts to field against Rajasthan in must-win game

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

Sharjah

05 October 2021 19:26 IST

Both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals made two changes to their side.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in a must-win IPL game for both teams here on Tuesday.

For MI, Ishan Kishan replaced Quinton de Kock at the top of the order while all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has come in place of out-of-form Krunal Pandya.

For Royals, left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav will make his IPL debut. He has replaced Akash Singh while leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal replaced wrist spinner Mayank Markande.

The teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.