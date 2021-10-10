Indian Premier League 2021 Qualifier 1 | Chennai wins toss, elects to bowl against Delhi

Chennai Super Kings are playing the same XI while Delhi Capitals made one change

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first qualifier during the Indian Premier League 2021 against Delhi Capitals, in Dubai on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings are playing unchanged side.

After the toss, CSK captain Dhoni said “Want to bowl first because there’s a bit for the fast bowlers during the first innings. It’s a tough wicket.”

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said “We also wanted to bowl first”. Asked about first playoff as captain he said “Slightly nervous but excited.”

Delhi Capitals made one change bringing in Tom Curran replacing Ripal Patel.

The teams

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, 5 Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood