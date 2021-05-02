Cricket

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi elects to field against Punjab

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals skipper won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi opted to go with the same playing XI.

For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal will be captaining the side in place of regular skipper KL Rahul, who has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Punjab also decided to hand England’s David Malan his IPL debut, leaving out out of form West Indies batsman Nicolas Pooran.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

