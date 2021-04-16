Indian Premier League 2021 | Chennai opts to bowl against Punjab

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni with Punjab Kings skipper K.L. Rahul

Mumbai

16 April 2021 19:30 IST

Both the sides are playing an unchanged XI.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(wk/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.