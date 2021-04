Indian Premier League 2021 | MI win toss, opt to bat against SRH

Chennai

17 April 2021 19:35 IST

Mumbai made one change in their playing eleven with Adam Milne coming in for Marco Jansen

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

SRH made four changes with Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, T Natarajan and Shahbaz Nadeem missing out.

Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mujeed ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed got their first game of the season.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeed ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.