Indian Premier League 2021 | Bangalore elects to bowl against Mumbai

A view of the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Friday.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and young Indian Rajat Patidar are fresh faces in the playing XI.

For MI, South African pacer Marco Jansen makes his debut while flamboyant opener Chris Lynn gets a game with Quinton de Kock still in hard quarantine.

Teams

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI KHS BS BS

Indian Premier League
