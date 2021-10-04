Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant with Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni.

Dubai

04 October 2021 19:40 IST

Delhi Capitals made one change while Chennai Super Kings brought three changes to their side.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Delhi handed maiden IPL cap to Gujarat's Ripal Patel at the expense of Steve Smith.

CSK made three changes, bringing in Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa in place of Sam Curran, KM Asif and Suresh Raina.

Advertising

Advertising

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ripal Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.