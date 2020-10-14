Indian Premier League 2020 | Williamson has a role at No. 4, says Bayliss

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach Trevor Bayliss said Kane Williamson is a quality batsman who can score more runs at No. 3 but has a role to play at No. 4.

“Right now, he has a role at No. 4. Hopefully, the young batters down the lower order use his experience to help them out,” Bayliss said after the defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

The SRH coach was all praise for pacer Sandeep Sharma, who he felt was a bit disappointing in the last few games, saying “he was outstanding upfront in the first three overs he bowled, taking wicket also tonight.”

“We (batters) need to target the shorter boundaries but it is difficult when the opposition doesn’t give you that freedom.

Top-heavy batting

“Our batting is top-heavy. We are trying to give the young players the experience,” he said.

“Our bowlers have to make the batters hit to the larger side of the ground like Bravo did. It is all about experience,” added Bayliss.