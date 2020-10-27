Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Way Mandeep played made everyone emotional: KL Rahul

Mandeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab after scoring fifty runs during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kings Xi Punjab KL Rahul was all praise for his teammate Mandeep Singh, who battled personal grief to play a match-winning knock of unbeaten 66 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Monday.

Mandeep lost his father a couple of days back and he attended his funeral through video call.

“With the bubble, you don’t have your closed ones. The way he (Mandeep) played, it makes everyone emotional,” said Rahul, terming it as “complete team performance”.

With M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, the two wrist spinners bowling well in tandem, Rahul said the credit goes to head coach Anil Kumble.

“When you have Anil Kumble as the coach, it’s not surprising that we have two leg-spinners. Complete team effort, a lot of credit has to go to the coaches.”

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said that he was disappointed that there wasn’t too many partnerships during their innings save the one between him and Shubman Gill.

“Disappointed with the partnerships, thought we could have scored more (runs). When we were three down, we wanted a partnership going,” Morgan said.

“Around 180-190 would have been a good score, but we kept losing wickets. That’s one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground,” the KKR skipper added.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rohit Sharma resumes training for Mumbai Indians

Hanuma Vihari says there will be enough time to adapt to take on Australia

India’s tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury, Rahul and Siraj selected for Tests

IPL 2020 | Revitalised Kings’ fifth win on the trot lifts them to fourth

IPL 2020 | Navdeep Saini doubtful starter against Mumbai Indians after injuring his bowling hand

Cricket South Africa’s entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals eyes playoff berth in clash against SRH

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

IPL 2020 | Hope this hundred gives family some happiness in difficult time: Stokes
Special Arrangement

Hardik Pandya first player in IPL to take a knee supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

IPL 2020 | Credit where it is due, RR batted really well: Hardik

Indian Premier League 2020 | Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

Indian Premier League 2020 | We were not expressive enough: Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League 2020 | Dubai to host final on November 10, Women’s T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

IPL 2020 | You have painful 12 hours left in IPL, but enjoy every moment: Dhoni tells CSK

Indian Premier League 2020 | Ben Stokes hundred gives Royals much-needed win over Mumbai

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

IPL 2020 | CSK hang in by a thread after beating RCB by 8 wickets

IPL 2020 | Confident KXIP looks to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR

Indian Premier League 2020 | KXIP snatches win from under SRH’s nose
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 12:09:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-way-mandeep-played-made-everyone-emotional-kl-rahul/article32947878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY