Indian Premier League 2020 | Teams start training in earnest

Ready for action: Jasprit Bumrah checking in for practice.

DUBAI

29 August 2020 22:55 IST

MI, Royals, Capitals and Kings XI begin practising

Mumbai Indians players hit the nets for the first time in five months as the defending champion and other franchises began their preparations in earnest for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The 13th edition is scheduled to be played at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from September 19 to November 10. The teams are assembling for their first training session after seven days of quarantine.

Rohit Sharma’s squad and Rajasthan Royals had their first net session in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Delhi Capitals also hit the ground running on Saturday evening.

Rohit led his team into the ground and even as he batted, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ran in to bowl some quick deliveries and get back his rhythm.

Royals had its net session at the ICC Academy.

The Kings XI Punjab team had its third day of practice on Friday here under the watchful eyes of Anil Kumble, Wasim Jaffer and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes among others.