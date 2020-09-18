Cricket Indian Premier League 2020 | Full schedule of matches The Hindu Net Desk Moved out of India due to coronavirus pandemic, the matches will be held in three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Indian Premier League 2020 | Teams, schedules and statistics
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19.
Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world’s biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.
