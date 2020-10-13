Indian Premier League 2020 | Chennai wins toss, opts to bat against Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.
Both CSK and Sunrisers made one change each in their playing XIs.
In CSK, Narayan Jagadeesan made way for Piyush Chawla, while Shahbaz Nadeem replaced Abhishek Sharma in the Sunrisers line up.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel.
