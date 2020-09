Indian Premier League 2020 — Sunrisers Hyderabad team, schedule and statistics

18 September 2020 16:00 IST

Led by David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad is aiming to lift the title for the second time.

The title winner in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad, is aiming to win their second title. Led by the Australian David Warner who led the side to victory in 2016 is expected to lead from the front.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Champions - 2016

Total matches - 109

Advertising

Advertising

Wins - 58

Losses - 50, NR 1

Coach - Trevor Baylis

Captain - David Warner

The schedule

September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 pm. - Dubai

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 p.m. - Sharjah

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 13: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

Click here for full schedule

Team

David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav