Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bat against Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Abu Dhabi 03 October 2020 15:36 IST
Updated: 03 October 2020 15:36 IST

Rajasthan made one change with Mahipal Lomror coming in for Ankit Rajpoot, while RCB fielded an unchanged side.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

