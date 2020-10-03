Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bat against Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Rajasthan made one change with Mahipal Lomror coming in for Ankit Rajpoot, while RCB fielded an unchanged side from their previous match.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

