Indian Premier League 2020 | Bangalore opts to bat against Kolkata, Banton replaces Narine

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.
KKR brought in Tom Banton in place of Sunil Narine, who has been reported for a suspect bowling action.
RCB replaced Gurkeerat Singh Mann with Mohammed Siraj.
The Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt., wk), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt.), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
