Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Bangalore opts to bat against Kolkata, Banton replaces Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and Royal Challengers Bangalore skippere Virat Kohli.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

KKR brought in Tom Banton in place of Sunil Narine, who has been reported for a suspect bowling action.

RCB replaced Gurkeerat Singh Mann with Mohammed Siraj.

The Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt., wk), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt.), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 7:23:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-royal-challengers-bangalore-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-in-sharjah/article32836061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY