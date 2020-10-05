Indian Premier League 2020 | Bangalore wins toss, opts to field against Delhi

While RCB made two changes; Delhi Capitals replaced Axar Patel with Amit Mishra.

Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

RCB made two changes to their playing XI from the previous game. They left out Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, replacing them with Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj respectively.

Delhi Capitals replaced injured spinner Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament, with Axar Patel.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.