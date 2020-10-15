Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020, RCB vs KXIP | Bangalore wins toss, to bat first against Punjab; Gayle gets first game of tournament

Virat Kohli hits a six during IPL 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Sharjah 15 October 2020 19:46 IST
Updated: 15 October 2020 19:47 IST

RCB named an unchanged team while KXIP brought in Chris Gayle for the first time this season besides handing a debut cap to Deepak Hooda

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Thursday.

RCB named an unchanged team while KXIP brought in Chris Gayle for the first time this season besides handing a debut cap to Deepak Hooda.

M. Ashwin was also brought in by the Punjab side. The three players replaced an injured Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb Zadran.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI BS AT AT 10151913

