Indian Premier League 2020 | Rohit Sharma resumes training for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has missed the Mumbai Indians’ last two IPL games owing to a left hamstring injury.

Minutes after he was excluded from India’s forthcoming tour of Australia on medical grounds, Rohit Sharma’s Indian Premier League franchise released pictures of India’s limited overs vice-captain resuming training after a weeklong break.

Rohit has missed the Mumbai Indians’ last two IPL games owing to a left hamstring injury. It was followed with the BCCI selection committee omitting him from Test, ODI and T20I squads for the tour to Australia that is to follow the IPL.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” stated a BCCI media release.

But two hours after the release was issued, Mumbai Indians posted pictures of Rohit padded up and walking out to bat during its training on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While it led to confusion over Rohit’s fitness, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar during a post-match show on Star India called for “transparency” over Rohit’s fitness.

While making his injury official, just before the start of the Mumbai Indians’ game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, MI had also issued a similar statement. “Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing (vs Kings XI Punjab on October 18). Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” MI had said.