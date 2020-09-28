Indian Premier League 2020, RCB vs MI | RCB pips MI in a Super Over thriller

Dubai

28 September 2020 19:38 IST

Mumbai Indians have one change with left-hander Ishan Kishan replacing another southpaw Saurabh Tiwary

Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL encounter at the Dubai International Stadium which was decided in the Super Over.

From a precarious position, MI had roared back into contention following an incredible late assault from Ishan Kishan (99, 58b, 2x4, 9x6) and Kieron Pollard (60 not out, 24b, 3x4, 5x6). It was Pollard who pulled seamer Isuru Udana to the fence off the last ball to force a Super Over after MI had needed five off the final delivery.

RCB pacer Navdeep Saini did very well to concede just seven — there was a bye — in the Super Over. With a single needed off the last ball, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Virat Kohli flicked a full toss to the square-leg fence to script a tense win.

Advertising

Advertising

Faced with a huge target of 202, MI was staring down the barrel at 78 for four. Ishan and Pollard started quietly, before launching an offensive with 80 needed off the final four overs. Pollard took Adam Zampa apart for 27 runs in the 17th over. Fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was the next to face the music, going for 22.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Aaron Finch plays a shot during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 28, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the equation down to 31 off 12 balls, fast bowler Saini was called into action. He started brilliantly, conceding singles in the first four deliveries, before Ishan cut loose with a straight six.

MI needed 19 runs off the 20th over bowled by Udana. Ishan belted two sixes over long-on before holing out one short of a well-deserved century. Pollard, however, ensured that the contest spilled into the one-over shootout.

Earlier, enterprising knocks from Aaron Finch (52, 35b, 7x4, 1x6), Devdutt Padikkal (54, 40b, 5x4, 2x6), A.B. de Villiers (55 not out, 24b, 4x4, 4x6) and Shivam Dube (27 not out, 10b, 1x4, 3x6) powered RCB to 201.

Padikkal made up for a slow start with two big sixes off pacer James Pattinson in the 14th over. de Villiers and Dube gave the innings a blazing finish, smashing 65 off the last four overs.

One maximum struck by de Villiers into the fine-leg stand, off a slower delivery from left-arm pacer Trent Boult, stood out.

Dube got into the act with three big sixes in the last over, bowled by Pattinson. The only dampener in RCB’s innings was the failure of Kohli, who was prised out by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for three (11 balls). Kohli and RCB, however, had the last laugh.

Scoreboard

ROYAL CHALLENGERS: Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54 (40b, 5x4, 2x6), Aaron Finch c Pollard b Boult 52 (35b, 7x4, 1x6), Virat Kohli c Rohit b Rahul Chahar 3 (11b), A.B. de Villiers (not out) 55 (24b, 4x4, 4x6), Shivam Dube (not out) 27 (10b, 1x4, 3x6); Extras (lb-7, w-3): 10; Total (for three wkts. in 20 overs): 201.

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-81 (Finch, 8.6 overs), 2-92 (Kohli, 12.2), 3-154 (Padikkal, 17.1).

MUMBAI INDIANS BOWLING: Boult 4-0-34-2, Pattinson 4-0-51-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-31-1, Bumrah 4-0-42-0, Krunal 3-0-23-0, Pollard 1-0-13-0.

MUMBAI INDIANS: Rohit Sharma c sub (Negi) b Washington 8 (8b, 1x6), Quinton de Kock c sub (Negi) b Chahal 14 (15b, 1x4), Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Udana 0 (2b), Ishan Kishan c Padikkal b Udana 99 (58b, 2x4, 9x6), Hardik Pandya c sub (Negi) b Zampa 15 (13b, 1x6), Kieron Pollard (not out) 60 (24b, 3x4, 5x6), Krunal Pandya (not out) 0 (0b); Extras (w-5): 5; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs): 201.

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-14 (Rohit, 1.4 overs), 2-16 (Suryakumar, 2.2), 3-39 (de Kock, 6.4), 4-78 (Hardik, 11.2), 5-197 (Ishan, 19.5).

RCB BOWLING: Udana 4-0-45-2, Washington 4-0-12-1, Saini 4-0-43-0, Chahal 4-0-48-1, Zampa 4-0-53-1.

Super Over

MI: 1, 1, 0, 4, W, 1 (bye); Bowler: Saini

RCB: 1, 1, 0, 4, 1, 4; Bowler: Bumrah