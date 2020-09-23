Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rayudu likely to miss one more game

Ambati Rayudu.

Ambati Rayudu.  

Ambati Rayudu, grappling with a hamstring strain, is likely to miss at least one more CSK game after not figuring in Tuesday’s clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Rayudu will undergo assessment by the side’s physio on Thursday morning.

The franchise’s CEO K.S. Viswanathan was optimistic Rayudu would recover soon.

