IPL 2020: RR vs RCB | Smith wins toss, opts to bat against Bangalore

Dubai

17 October 2020 15:21 IST

Rajasthan Royals are fielding an unchanged side, while Royal Challengers Bangalore made couple of changes.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals are fielding an unchanged side, while RCB made a couple of changes with Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed coming in place of Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.