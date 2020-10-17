Cricket

IPL 2020: RR vs RCB | Smith wins toss, opts to bat against Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals are fielding an unchanged side, while RCB made a couple of changes with Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed coming in place of Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 3:31:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-rajasthan-royals-vs-royal-challengers-bangalore-in-dubai/article32880316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY