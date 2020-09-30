Indian Premier League 2020, RR vs KKR | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on September 30.
Both RR and KKR fielded unchanged teams of their respective previous matches.
The Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.
