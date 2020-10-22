Indian Premier League 2020, RR vs SRH | Warner wins toss, elects to bowl against Rajasthan

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Sunrisers have replaced injured Kane Williamson and Basil Thampi with Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem, while the Royals are unchanged.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath