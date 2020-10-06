Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Mumbai opts to bat against Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians retained the playing XI from their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rajasthan Royals made three changes by bringing in debutant Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajpoot.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot,and Kartik Tyagi.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 7:37:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-mumbai-indians-vs-rajasthan-royals-in-abu-dhabi/article32784273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story