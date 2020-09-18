Indian Premier League 2020 — Mumbai Indians team, schedule and statistics

18 September 2020 15:18 IST

Mumbai Indians will be without the service of Lasith Malinga.

Four time champion, Mumbai Indians, will be aiming to do a repeat of 2019. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team will be missing the service of Lasith Malinga who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL.

Mumbai Indians in IPL

Champions - 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019

Total matches - 188

Wins - 109

Losses - 79

Coach - Mahela Jayawardene

Captain - Rohit Sharma

The schedule

September 19 : Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 p.m. - Sharjah

October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 11: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

October 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3.30 p.m. - Dubai

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

Team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, James Pattinson