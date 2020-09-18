Indian Premier League 2020 — Mumbai Indians team, schedule and statistics
Mumbai Indians will be without the service of Lasith Malinga.
Four time champion, Mumbai Indians, will be aiming to do a repeat of 2019. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team will be missing the service of Lasith Malinga who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL.
Mumbai Indians in IPL
Champions - 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019
Total matches - 188
Wins - 109
Losses - 79
Coach - Mahela Jayawardene
Captain - Rohit Sharma
The schedule
September 19 : Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai
October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 p.m. - Sharjah
October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
October 11: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai
October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah
October 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi
October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3.30 p.m. - Dubai
November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah
Team
Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, James Pattinson