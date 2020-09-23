Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020, MI vs KKR | Kolkata opts to bowl against Mumbai

Rohit Sharma. File

Rohit Sharma. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

KKR opted for Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as their overseas players, while Mumbai Indians are playing the same XI that played in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (capt/wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 8:22:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-mumbai-indian-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-in-abu-dabhi/article32678940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story