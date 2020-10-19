Indian Premier League 2020 | Missed Bhuvi: Murali

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 22:03 IST

‘Bowlers did their job, batsmen have to step up’

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan said on Sunday, after his team lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over, that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence was felt.

But, he didn’t want to find fault with the bowling attack.

“They have been doing a good job restricting teams to below 160,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is in batting that we are lacking. We can click and still have a chance, for it is a matter of winning three or four games to qualify for the play-offs,” Murali said in the post-match briefing.

He said SRH preferred Kane Williamson as opener because of his injury as he was finding it difficult to run twos and threes.

“We wanted Kane to use the PowerPlay and put up a good total. He did his job,” Murali said.

“There is nothing wrong with the pitch. The pressure levels were different, chasing is always difficult,” Murali said. “

Didn’t rebuild

Fergusson bowled well to pick up those wickets and we didn’t rebuild the innings after that,” he said.

“I repeat, it is all about winning one game and getting back the momentum as this time one team with seven wins will make it and our net run-rate should come in handy,” Murali concluded.