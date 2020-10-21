Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020, KKR VS RCB | Morgan wins toss, opts to bat against Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gil plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Oct. 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

KKR have replaced injured Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi with Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna. RCB have brought in Mohammed Siraj by dropping Shahbaz Ahmed.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

