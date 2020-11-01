Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win IPL game here on Sunday.
Kolkata made a couple of changes, bringing in fit-again Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi in place of Rinku Singh and Lockie Ferguson.
Rajasthan, however, retained the same playing XI that featured in their last game.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
