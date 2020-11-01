Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.  

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win IPL game here on Sunday.

Kolkata made a couple of changes, bringing in fit-again Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi in place of Rinku Singh and Lockie Ferguson.

Rajasthan, however, retained the same playing XI that featured in their last game.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

