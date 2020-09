Indian Premier League 2020 — Kolkata Knight Riders team, schedule and statistics

18 September 2020 15:43 IST

Two-time champion, Kolkata Knight Riders, will be aiming to prove their mettle after having disastrous season in 2019. Led by Dinesh Karthik, the team will be aiming to lift their third title having won it way back in 2012 and 2014. Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Champions - 2012, 2014 Total matches - 182 Advertising Advertising Wins - 92 Losses - 83, Tied -3 and NR 4 Coach - Brendon McCullum Captain - Dinesh Karthik The schedule September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 12: Royals Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai Click here for full schedule Team Dinesh Karthik (wk and captain), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferfuson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M. Siddharth, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.